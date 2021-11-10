'I have to be strong for him' | Columbus mother searching for answers in son's murder

27-year-old Marcus Payne died in September after he was shot in late August. His mother, Victoria Landrum, is hoping someone will come forward.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It's a club that no one ever thinks they'll be a part of: mothers who have lost their children to gun violence.

Marcus Payne's mother has felt the pain of living without her son after he died last month after he was shot in August.

“I never went without talking to him. Today's been a month since he's been gone, and there's never been a time I haven't not talked to him in a month,” said Victoria Landrum, Payne’s mother.

Payne was only 27 years old. He went to college and had a job selling cars.

He was shot in the Victorian Village area on August 30 while he was with his brother. His brother told police the two were confronting some people attempting to break into their car, when Marcus was shot. He died about two weeks later.

Columbus Police have not released any suspect information.

“He's not an average person that you see on the news who gets in trouble. He wasn't that type of person,” said Landrum.

Payne's family and friends marked one month of his death by hanging fliers and asking neighbors what they saw. Neighbors told the group police looked at multiple ring doorbell cameras on their street and found nothing.

10TV reached out to Columbus Police about any updates and have not heard back.