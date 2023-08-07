Columbus police: Suspect dead, officer injured in exchange of gunfire following robbery, police pursuit

Two central Ohio men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An armed robbery suspect was shot dead and a Columbus Division of Police officer was wounded during an exchange of gunfire following an armed robbery and police pursuit Thursday in Columbus.

The incident started when a Porsche was stolen at gunpoint from the Byers Porsche dealership on North Hamilton Road just after 2 p.m., according to police in that city.

Sgt. Joe Albert with Columbus police said officers responded to a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Hilliard-Rome Road around 4 p.m. Whitehall police said the bank robbery suspects were the same suspects who stole the Porsche.

Albert said officers followed the suspects onto Interstate 70 eastbound where the pursuit ended just east of West Mound Street. At some point, Albert said gunfire was exchanged in the area, although he could not specify exactly where.

One officer was shot in the leg and one suspect was fatally shot. The suspect was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m.

The wounded officer was taken by his partner to Grant Medical Center in critical condition, according to Assistant Chief Greg Bodker. Albert said the officer was taken into surgery and his condition was described as "stable."

Police said the two other suspects, believed to be 20-year-old Aden Abdullahi Jama and 23-year-old Fazsal Darod, ran away from the scene, south of the interstate.

On Friday morning, police arrested Darod in the 1200 block of John McCoy Circle in the North Linden area. Jama was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at the Chicago O'Hare International Airport while attempting to board a flight to Turkey.

Both central Ohio men are charged with aiding and abetting a bank robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence, according to a release from U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein said "A Columbus police officer was shot in the line of duty today. This is a scary, sad but important reminder of how dangerous a job our police officers do every single day. Let's all rally behind him and his family, and give him all the support, thoughts and prayers necessary to get him healthy as quickly as possible."

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant released a statement Thursday night, saying she is thankful for the actions of her officers and the medical personnel at Grant Medical Center.

"Today, our greatest fear in law enforcement became a reality when a Columbus Division of Police officer was shot in the line of duty," Bryant said. "I ask you to keep all of our officers in your prayers and continue to lift up our injured officer's family during this time."

As the investigation moves forward, there will be questions we may not be able to answer immediately, but rest assured the Division of Police is committed to finding the remaining suspects and holding them accountable for their actions in this incident.

Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin released a statement saying he is praying for the officer's recovery.