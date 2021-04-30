Husband of Amber Eichner pleads not guilty in murder case

A body presumed to be the missing Genoa mom of 4 was discovered in a south Toledo backyard.

NOTE: The video above is from John Eichner's April 28 initial court appearance

The estranged husband of Amber Eichner entered not guilty pleas to murder charges on Friday morning, two days after a body presumed to be the missing Genoa mother of four was found.

Ottawa County Common Pleas Court appointed an attorney for John Eichner and a waiver was filed for the continued arraignment. A preliminary hearing is the next step.

Amber Eichner, 34, a mother of four girls, went missing from Genoa on April 14.

John Eichner, 43, is charged with murder in addition to previous charges against him child endangerment and tampering with evidence.

At his arraignment in Ottawa County Municipal Court on Wednesday afternoon, John Eichner's bond was set $1,070,000 with no 10%.

During the course of the investigation, police received a tip from a friend of John's that John asked if he could bury a dead dog on the friend's property in south Toledo. The friend gave John permission to do so.

Police conducted a search and excavation of the site and found human remains. Although the body has not been identified through DNA analysis, law enforcement officials believe it is the body of Amber Eichner. DNA analysis is currently underway. The Lucas County Coroner's office says the cause of death was determined to be strangulation.

Officials say on April 23, a report was received that John Eichner was missing and the couple's four children had been abandoned by John in Tennessee. That same day, Eichner's cell phone pinged a tower in Cleveland, Tennessee, at 1:45 p.m. and on a tower west of Cleveland, Tennessee, at 3:30 p.m.

Amber had custody of the children.

Police say when John dropped the children off at a relative's house in Tennessee, he had them get out of the car with six bags of clothes and left.

John was missing until he was arrested by police on April 27.

Three cars were also towed to the Toledo Police Department's impound lot as part of the investigation.

John Eichner has a criminal record dating back to 1998.