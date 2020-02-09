x
Columbus man charged with involuntary manslaughter, human trafficking in 19-count indictment

36-year-old Paul Chiles allegedly had 5 vicitms that he forced into human trafficking between January 2019 and June 2020.
Credit: Columbus Division of Police

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Franklin County grand jury returned a 19-count indictment against a man who allegedly forced multiple victims into human trafficking and caused an overdose death of a 21-year-old woman

Thirty-six-year-old Paul Chiles, also known as Tommy Gunz, allegedly had five victims that he forced into human trafficking between January 2019 and June 2020, according to Franklin County Prosecutor Ron O'Brien. 

O'Brien said Chiles "primarily targeted and recruited females to work for him that were vulnerable and homeless and he controlled the women through threats, physical abuse, and by keeping them drug dependent.”

Chiles, from Columbus, is accused of providing provided fentanyl that led to the overdose death of Cecilia Riegel in April. 

Other charges include gross abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, possession and trafficking of cocaine.

Chiles is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges on Sept. 4.

 