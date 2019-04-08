TOLEDO, Ohio — After a gunman opened fired in the Oregon District in Dayton killing 9 people and wounding several others, the Dayton Foundation created a fund to help the victims' families.

You can safely help the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund with monetary donations by clicking here. You can also mail a check to The Dayton Foundation, 40 N. Main Street, Suite 500, Dayton, OH 45423.

“Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund” or “Fund #8365” should be designated on the check or in the fund name field.

All of the proceeds will go to the victims and their relatives.

"Our hearts go out to the victims and their families of this horrific event,” said Mike Parks, president of The Dayton Foundation. “Many people want to reach out and help our friends, families and neighbors in the aftermath of this incident. Individuals who contribute to the Dayton Oregon District Tragedy Fund can be assured that their donations will be distributed safely and responsibly as we continue to work with local officials in the days ahead."

The American Red Cross of Northwest Ohio is not collecting items just yet but Executive Director Rachel Hepner-Zawodny said they ask that people everywhere donate blood so that blood banks are fully stocked in case something happens somewhere else.

You can find more information on where to donate blood through the Red Cross here.