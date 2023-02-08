OSHP: Driver, passenger held hostage by 2 suspects inside stolen semi near Dayton airport

Authorities said two people are being held hostage inside the semi-truck.

Example video title will go here for this video

OHIO, USA — Two people are being held hostage inside a semi-truck near Dayton after two suspects allegedly stole it from a gas station in Madison County early Wednesday morning.

The London Police Department said officers attempted a traffic stop on a van around 1 a.m. on Lafayette Street for not having tail lights and registration. The driver drove away from the scene down state Route 42.

London Police Chief Glenn Nichol said that the suspect vehicle stopped at the BP gas station at TA Travel Center on US-42 and a 54-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were seen leaving the vehicle.

An officer chased the suspects on foot and attempted to deploy a stun gun. Meanwhile, the man aimed a firearm in the officer's direction. Nichols said the man did not fire his weapon, but a live round was found at the truck stop.

Nichol said the suspects went into an unlocked semi-truck with at least one other person inside the vehicle. The truck left the truck and struck a London police cruiser. No officers were injured.

OSHP said authorities pursued the semi through multiple counties, including Clark, Green and Montgomery counties. The chase ended at Interstate 70 near Dayton International Airport Access Road in Vandlaia where a standoff is currently taking place.

Nichols said the truck driver and a woman are being held hostage inside the semi.

Around 7:35 a.m., members of the OSHP special response team were seen taking a man out of the semi and moving him away from the scene.

Around 7:45 a.m., a man and a woman were taken out of the semi. They are receiving medical treatment at the scene.

The standoff appears to be over, but the ramps of I-70 East and West to Dayton International Airport are currently shut down.

This is a developing story. Stay with 10TV for the latest updates.