Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam

The Seneca Co. Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Jose Perdomo-Interiano was attempting to make a large purchase with a stolen credit card in Republic on Thursday.

REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday.

On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.

When deputies arrived they found 33-year-old Jose Perdomo-Interiano, a Honduran national who they say was attempting to conduct a large purchase of merchandise with a stolen credit card.

Perdomo-Ineriano was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle out of Indiana.

Perdomo-Interiano was arrested for receiving stolen property, a fifth degree felony.

He is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and placed on an ICE (Immigration Customs Enforcement) holder.

Additional charges are pending.

Sheriff's Office Detectives are investigating further and believe the arrest could be a part of a scam operation covering multiple states and multiple international suspects.

"Every business is susceptible to fraud. That's largely because there are so many different kinds of fraud. While consumers are typically protected from credit card fraud, the merchant could be on the hook for these illegitimate purchases," said Sheriff Stevens. "With that in mind, pay close attention to unusually high charges or irregular payment activity. The quick and diligent response from the business owner and the Sheriff's Office today was instrumental to the success of this investigation. It's time for all of us to double down on keeping ourselves safe!".

The investigation is ongoing.