Newport, MI man dies after being shot in the Pleasentville Mobile Home Community

The victim did not survive from injuries and the suspects are in custody

MONROE, Mich. — According to the Monroe County Sheriff department, while deputies were on patrol on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at approximately 3:15 am, they heard a gunshot. Deputies searched the area and found a male victim lying near the entrance of Pleasantville Mobile Home Community at the intersection of Pleasantville Dr and George Dr.

While securing the scene and calling for assistance, deputies located a male and female couple nearby who were later determined to have been involved in the incident and were taken into custody.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspects knew each other. There was an altercation between the victim and the suspects that led to the shooting.

The victim was transported to Beaumont Hospital in Trenton MI and did not survive his injuries. The victim has been identified as Michael Allen Tripp, a 26-year-old Newport, MI man.

The male suspect, a 21-year-old Monroe man, and the female suspect, a 20-year-old Monroe woman, were both lodged in the Monroe County Jail. Their identities are being withheld pending a charging decision by the Prosecuting Attorney.

The Michigan State Police, the Frenchtown Township Fire Department, and Monroe Community Ambulance assisted at the scene.