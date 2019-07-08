DEFIANCE, Ohio — A homeless man was arrested for receiving stolen property in Defiance in relation to a CSX truck that was found parked on a railroad crossing in July.

Defiance Police say they found a CSX work truck parked on the tracks east of the Squires St. Crossing just after midnight on July 26.

A train then approached the truck and hit it. Police say no one was injured.

Police say the truck was stolen from the CSX offices on Jackson Ave.

On Aug. 2, police say they arrested Jeffery Smith for receiving stolen property in regards to the possession of the stolen truck.

Police say Smith is being held at CCNO on a parole holder and was released on an OR bond on Monday.