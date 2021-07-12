Hillsdale Community Schools closed Wednesday as police investigate 2 separate threats

According to a press release, reports came in Tuesday of both a note found in a locker and a concerning message written on a bathroom stall.

All schools in the Hillsdale Community Schools district were closed on Wednesday after receiving two reports of potential threats the day before.

According to a press release, reports came in Tuesday of both a note found in a locker and a message written on a bathroom stall.

The note in the locker was the first potential threat reported. An initial investigation found that a coded message was written by a student and aimed toward another specific student.

School officials were able to determine who wrote the note and who it was meant for. The investigation found that the note was not an active threat to the school.

As a part of the school's threat assessment protocol, law enforcement reported to the school to help in the process.

A separate report was made later on Tuesday to a staff member, sparking a second investigation.

A picture of writing found written on a wall tile in a bathroom stall read: "Hillsdale is Next."

School officials believe a student found the writing and took a photo, which then circulated on social media.

School and law enforcement officials were already at the school investigating the first incident. They were made aware of the writing when another person who received the picture reported it.

Investigators are continuing to review both situations as a precaution.

Currently, it is unclear if both of these alleged threats are connected.

Schools were closed on Wednesday as law enforcement continued their investigation. It is unclear if any changes will be made to Thursday's schedule.

A press release from the district said, in part:

"A matter like this is a serious situation. Making a threat or threatening message to a school or person at a school is an illegal act. Both law enforcement and school officials will use the time to investigate the matter further."

District leaders noted that they have counselors on staff who will be available for anyone who may want to talk or recieve support in processing these incidents.

The district's release went on to make the following statement:

"Thank you to the students, parents and staff members for providing information about these events. Several individuals implemented the strategy of 'If you see something, say something.' The sharing of information with school and law enforcement officials is helping the investigation process.

As families talk about these matters, please do communicate any information that may be related to this situation with local law enforcement officials."

This story is developing. We will continue to keep you updated.