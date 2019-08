DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio — Defiance County officials say a Hicksville man was arrested after an investigation into reported sexual abuse.

Police arrested 42-year-old David Azbill for importuning, a fifth-degree felony.

Police say Azbill was soliciting sex from a juvenile under the age of 16 using a telecommunication device.

Azbill appearing in court on Wednesday and is being held at CCNO on a $25,000 bond.

He will next appear in court on Friday.