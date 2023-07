Patrick Brendan Bennett, 32, is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio — The Henry County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 32-year-old wanted man.

The person of interest, Patrick Brendan Bennett, is 6 feet tall and weighs 210 pounds.

According to sheriff's, Bennett is wanted for aggravating possession of drugs and obstructing official business.

Anyone with information regarding Patrick Bennett's whereabouts is asked to call or text the Henry County Sheriff's Office at 419-592-8010 #9. You can remain anonymous.