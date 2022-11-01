Toledo police seeking help to identify man who allegedly threatened employees, stole from Monroe Street Rite-Aid

If you can identify this suspect, or if you have any other relevant information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Jan. 11, 2022.

Toledo police are seeking help to identify a man accused of threatening to assault employees as he stole items from a Monroe Street Rite-Aid.

According to a police report, the man pictured walked into the store, grabbed a large bag and walked toward the back.

An employee reportedly approached him and asked if he needed help, and he told her he was looking for a toothbrush. After the employee showed him where the toothbrushes were located, the suspect said, "Y'all don't know who I am. I'm a street guy."

He then threatened to hit her and grabbed a toothbrush before heading toward the exit.

As the suspect was leaving the store, he reportedly turned back to the employee and said, "I know my rights. You can't do anything."

He threatened to return and harm her, before walking out the front door.

The employee watched him get into the passenger seat of a gray Impala with Ohio license plate number GJR2575.

The suspect is described as being a man in his mid-20s, about 5'5" tall and is estimated to weigh somewhere between 140-150 lbs.

This investigation is ongoing. If you can identify this suspect, or if you have any other relevant information, call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.