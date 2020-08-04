TOLEDO, Ohio — Three people are in custody after firing at undercover Toledo police officers Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident began at Dorr and Westwood.

Undercover officers had a vehicle under surveillance when three people pulled up and started firing at them. The officers reportedly returned fire.

The officers' car was hit, but the officers themselves were not, TPD officials said.

At this time, it is unclear if any suspects were injured as a result of the altercation.

The incident ended at Nebraska and Byrne. All three suspects were arrested.

At this time, no other information is available. WTOL has crews headed to the scene working to gather more information.

We will continue to keep you updated.

