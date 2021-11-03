Man killed in drive-by shooting in central Toledo

A victim has died following a drive-by shooting on the 700 block of W. Central Ave. The road is closed between Detroit and Scottwood as police investigate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead and police are investigating a drive-by shooting in central Toledo Wednesday night.

Toledo police responded to a call of a person shot around 10 p.m. on the 700 block of West Central Avenue, according to dispatch.

The male victim was shot while inside a van on West Central Avenue at Detroit Avenue. He was transported to the hospital where he later died, Toledo police tell our crew on the scene.

The incident was described as a drive-by shooting.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

The road is blocked in the area.

