Suspect inside Bowling Green apartment surrounded by police found dead hours after El Zarape shooting

Many officers were in the area of Clough Street for hours on Monday.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A suspect surrounded by Bowling Green police inside an apartment Monday was found dead shortly before 1:30 p.m..

A heavy police presence gathered in Bowling Green Monday morning following a report of a shooting nearby. According to police, a person was shot at El Zarape Mexican restaurant Monday morning and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released the identities of either the suspect or the victim, but did say the suspect is an adult male.

Many Bowling Green police vehicles responded to the area of Ivywood Apartments on Clough Street, not far from El Zarape restaurant located on E. Wooster St., where the shooting occurred. Police confirmed they were looking for the suspect in the shooting.

Bowling Green police reported there was no active threat to the public. Multiple officers were seen pointing guns at an apartment.

According to El Zarape's Facebook page, the restaurant closed for the remainder of Monday. All employees are safe and the restaurant is believed to have been closed at the time of the incident.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., SWAT vehicles were observed arriving on the scene. Officers were heard yelling for someone to come out of an apartment.

As of 12:40 p.m., the suspect's apartment was surrounded, according to Bowling Green police.

WTOL11 is on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.