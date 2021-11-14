TPD: Person dead after shooting at south Toledo housing complex

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police say a male person was shot and killed at the back of the Canyon Cove Villas and Townhomes in south Toledo on Sunday evening.

Police believe the person lived there.

There was a heavy police presence for most of the evening on the 5900 block of Walnut Circle.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m.

Sgt. Brian Smith with TPD says a silver Mercury Milan was at the scene of the shooting and may be involved.

Detectives were interviewing witnesses downtown on Sunday night.

It's unclear if the victim was a child or an adult.

The complex is off of Holland Sylvania Road and Airport Highway in South Toledo.

