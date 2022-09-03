Hardin County man dies after being found shot in car

Sheriff Keith Everhart says there is a person of interest in the case.

HARDIN COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A man died Saturday after he was found shot in a car in Hardin County, according to the sheriff's office.

The Hardin County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the intersection of County Road 135 and Township Road 110 just northwest of Kenton after 12:35 a.m. for a report of a vehicle sitting in the road with its headlights off.

Deputies found the car's driver 44-year-old Richard Whitaker Jr. of Mount Victory inside and critically injured.

Whitaker was taken to Hardin Memorial Hospital and then flown to Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima where he died.

Hardin County Sheriff Keith Everhart tells 10TV Whitaker's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Everhart said a person of interest has been identified to be questioned but no suspect has been named.

If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to call the Hardin County Sheriff's Office at 419-673-1268.