TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a pizza delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night.

A driver from Happy's Pizza was accosted in central Toledo Wednesday just before midnight on Tecumseh Street.

The driver says as he was making his delivery, two masked men pulled up, armed with a handgun and a shotgun.

They demanded he give up his wallet and the food order and took off.

Police are investigating. If you have any information on the incident, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

