Handicapped man's car stolen, crashed

John Harner accepted the suspect's request for a ride in south Toledo, who then assaulted Harner and stole his car.

TOLEDO, Ohio — John Harner, a 55-year-old handicapped man, was asked by an unknown suspect for a ride Thursday night, who then robbed him at knifepoint.

Harner accepted, driving them to a Dollar General on Airport Highway before the suspect assaulted Harner and pulled out a knife, forcing him out of the car.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, which was found crashed and abandoned shortly after.