Crime

Handicapped man's car stolen, crashed

John Harner accepted the suspect's request for a ride in south Toledo, who then assaulted Harner and stole his car.
TOLEDO, Ohio — John Harner, a 55-year-old handicapped man, was asked by an unknown suspect for a ride Thursday night, who then robbed him at knifepoint.

Harner accepted, driving them to a Dollar General on Airport Highway before the suspect assaulted Harner and pulled out a knife, forcing him out of the car.

The suspect fled the scene in the vehicle, which was found crashed and abandoned shortly after.

If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

