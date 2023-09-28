Person arrested, accused of transporting methamphetamine from Toledo to Findlay

Police said the arrests stems from an on-going investigation conducted by a Hancock County drug task force.

FINDLAY, Ohio — A suspect is facing a felony drug charge after allegedly transporting narcotics from Toledo into Findlay at least three times, prompting a police and drug task force investigation.

According to a press release from the Hancock METRICH Enforcement Unit, officers and Hancock County deputies were investigating 30-year-old Stacy Cieply of Toledo for drug trafficking. Police claimed Cieply brought methamphetamine into Findlay and sold it a total of three times, totaling over 258 grams.

Police arrested Cieply in the parking lot of a convenience store in the 1400 block of N. Main Street in Findlay at approximately 8:35 p.m. Wednesday, where they recovered a total of $732.

Cieply was charged with Trafficking in Drugs, a first degree felony. Police said additional charges are expected at the conclusion of the investigation.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.