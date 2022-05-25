Shots fired Tuesday at cental Toledo mart, no injuries

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police were dispatched to JB's Food Mart on the corner of Isherwood Street and West Bancroft Street Tuesday afternoon for a report of a person shot.
Officers did not find any injured people, however, according to a police report.
Police said vehicle occupied by two of the three people involved was hit by gunfire multiple times. Another unoccupied vehicle was struck once. And another bullet pierced the outer wall of a nearby home and traveled inside.
No one involved was arrested, the report showed.
Police said there were multiple shell casings from at least two different firearms discovered on West Bancroft Street.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident, the report states.
If you have information you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.
