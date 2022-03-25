Gunfire riddles homes, cars with bullet holes on east Toledo street

Police are investigating after someone shot up a block.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after more than 50 shell casings were found Friday morning along a stretch of Rogers Street where homes and cars were riddled with bullet holes.

After responding to a call about shots being fired in the 900 block of Rogers Street shortly after 1 a.m., police officers found at least three vehicles had been struck by gunfire.

Further investigation led police to discover three houses also had been hit with bullets.

No one was injured in the gunfire, police said.

At around the same time as the Rogers Street shooting Toledo police had also received reports of gunfire from nearby areas along Fasset Street, Greenwood Avenue, Nevada Street and Raymer Boulevard.

Detectives are investigating the incident.