South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

Police found 20 shell casings in an alley next to the house along Maumee Street.

Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times.

Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500 block of Maumee Street shortly after 7:30 p.m. to find 20 shell casings in an alley next to the home, Toledo police said.

The house had been struck 17 times, according to a police report.

A 42-year-old woman was home at the time of the shooting, but was unharmed, police said.

Toledo police detectives are investigating the incident, police said.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

