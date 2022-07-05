Gunshots Monday at Kobe Bay restaurant

Police are investigating after gunfire evidently erupted inside and outside the Toledo riverfront restaurant early Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after gunfire erupted at a popular eatery in The Docks early Monday.

Around 2:45 a.m., police heard several gunshots and received multiple 911 calls about gunfire at Kobe Bay.

As officers arrived on the scene, hundreds of people were leaving the restaurant and heading for their vehicles, police said.

Officers found bullet holes inside the restaurant and in multiple vehicles in the parking lot. Officers also found several shell casings in the parking lot.

No injuries were reported.

Toledo Police Department detectives are investigating the incident.

If you have information, you can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!