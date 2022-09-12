Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested Monday off of S.R. 18

21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested by Seneca County deputies at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18.

DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday.

21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.

Multiple people exited the trailer, including Brown, who was "taken into custody without issue," according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.