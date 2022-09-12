Suspect in Greene County shooting arrested Monday off of S.R. 18

DESHLER, Ohio — Seneca County deputies arrested a suspect connected to a shooting in Greene County, Ohio, on Monday.
21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown was arrested at a house trailer in the 6000 block of state Route 18 after deputies located the stolen vehicle he was reportedly driving outside, after a statewide BOLO (Be On Look Out) was issued.
Multiple people exited the trailer, including Brown, who was "taken into custody without issue," according to the Seneca County Sheriff's Office.
The Seneca County Sheriff's Office said Greene County Sheriff's detectives were contacted and will be filing charges on the suspect for the stolen vehicle and felonious assault of the victim.