JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Detectives are asking for your help to find a 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from the hospital at gunpoint Friday.

According to a Louisiana State Police spokesperson, deputies are looking for a woman who pulled out a revolver at Ochsner's Old Jefferson facility and demanded the release of her young granddaughter, Adreana Miller, around 5 p.m.

Police say 66-year-old Evelyn Miller pointed the gun at a security guard and other staffers while demanding the girl be released from the hospital's pediatric emergency room, according to NOLA.com.

No shots were fired but the 66-year-old left with her granddaughter. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office recovered the vehicle, a 2019 Toyota Sienna, used to leave the hospital but continue to search for the pair.

JPSO officials say Evelyn also pushed a nurse to the ground and struck a security guard with the minivan as she escaped but neither were injured.

Evelyn was last seen wearing a purple shirt and black pants. Adreana was last seen wearing a white Ochsner hospital gown. JPSO officials say it's unclear if they're traveling in a vehicle.

An warrant has been put out for Evelyn's arrest. She faces five counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, two counts of simple battery, simple kidnapping and violation of a firearm-free zone.

In a statement, an Ochsner Medical spokesperson told NOLA.com that hospital staff correctly followed emergency protocols:

"Ochsner would like to re-assure all employees, patients and visitors of their safety while at any of our facilities. We take security very seriously and are vigilant about keeping our campus, employees, patients and visitors safe at all times. We are unable to comment further as we are working with the proper authorities during this investigation and giving them our complete cooperation."

No other information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO at 504-227-1400.

