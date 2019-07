A Wood County Grand Jury on Thursday indicted a 69-year old Bowling Green man on two counts of rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition.

According to court documents, Harold Simpson abused two different children over the course of a year, starting in July 2018.

Court documents state the victims were between the ages of 5 and 15 when the offenses took place.

Simpson is currently being held in the Wood County jail.

His first court appearance has not yet been set.