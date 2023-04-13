Police: 'Good Samaritan' helps clerk during west Toledo gas station robbery

The suspect allegedly entered the gas station early Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A "Good Samaritan" attempted to rescue a clerk during a west Toledo gas station robbery early Thursday, according to Toledo police.

In a report, authorities said an unknown suspect entered a gas station in the 1700 block of Tremainsville Road at approximately 4:07 a.m. According to police, the suspect grabbed the clerk from behind and poked them with a hard object while demanding cash.

Another person then reportedly attempted to rescue the clerk and engaged in a brief struggle with the suspect. The suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash.

Police did not report any injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident or the perpetrator of this incident, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.

Click here to get on the list!