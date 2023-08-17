x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Wood County man previously convicted of felonious assault indicted on murder charge of toddler

Gilbert Hughes was previously convicted of felonious assault in 2016.
Credit: North Central Correctional Institution

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Wood County man is facing a murder charge for the 2017 homicide of a two-year-old, county prosecutors said in a press release Thursday. 

Authorities indicted Gilbert Hughes for the murder of a child who died on Feb. 15, 2017, allegedly as a result of injuries they sustained in an assault for which Hughes was previously convicted in 2016. Hughes is currently incarcerated at the North Central Correctional Institution in Marion, Ohio on a felonious assault charge. 

Ohio law permits an individual tried and convicted of assault charges to be charged with a homicide offense if the victim of the assault later dies as a result of the injuries, officials said. 

RELATED: Toledo man arrested, accused of stealing vehicles from Findlay automotive business; two suspects still at large

MORE LOCAL CRIME HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

RELATED: Lucas County Prosecutor's Office: Key evidence in 1993 murder trial not given to defense team | 11 Investigates

More Videos

In Other News

Toledo woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in death of infant

Before You Leave, Check This Out