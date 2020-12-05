ATLANTA — Georgia's attorney general is asking state law officers for an investigation into possible misconduct by local prosecutors in the killing of a black man who was chased by a white father and son.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that Attorney General Chris Carr requested the probe by the state agency into the district attorney offices in Brunswick and Waycross.

The Feb. 23 killing of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery has sparked a national outcry, in part because months passed before the arrests of Gregory and Travis McMichael.

They were charged with murder after video of the shooting appeared online.

RELATED: New video in Ahmaud Arbery case offers a view of what happened moments before the deadly shooting

RELATED: Attorney retained to represent Brunswick man who recorded video of Ahmaud Arbery’s shooting

RELATED: People in Hampton Roads join #IRunWithAhmaud on birthday of murdered runner