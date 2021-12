Police say no one was hurt, but the man took a small amount of money from a Circle K west of downtown Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Circle K on Holland Sylvania Road at Dorr Street was robbed at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to police, nobody was hurt in the incident, but the man took a small amount of money and got away on foot.

Officers said the man entered the gas station, brandished a gun and demanded money from the register.