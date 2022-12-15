Gas station employee stabbed in west Toledo late Wednesday

The 32-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The suspect has not been arrested.

TOLEDO, Ohio — One employee was stabbed at a west Toledo gas station Wednesday night.

Toledo Police responded at 9 p.m. to a call about a person stabbed at the Speedway gas station on the corner of Tremainsville and Jackman Road.

Officers on at scene told WTOL 11 the victim, a 32-year-old woman, got into an argument inside the gas station with another known female. The argument continued outside in the parking lot and both females got into a physical altercation.

During the fight, the victim was stabbed at least twice by the suspect. The 32-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.