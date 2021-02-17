Fulton County Sheriff's Office investigating potential puppy-napping scheme

9 of 10 newborn German shepherd puppies are missing from a German Township home. If you have information, call the sheriff's office at 419-335-4010.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a potential puppy-napping in German Township.



Deputies responded to a home on County Road G on Sunday afternoon. The homeowners told investigators they had an adult female German shepherd who had given birth to a litter of 10 puppies a few days earlier.

The family posted an ad on Facebook advertising the puppies for sale. They say a few interested adopters came to visit. Then on Sunday, they went to check the building in which the dogs were being housed.

The owners tell deputies they found a sliding door to the building open and nine of the 10 puppies gone.

A police report says the mother dog was huddling close to the one remaining puppy, pacing in her pen as if looking for the rest of the litter.

The owners told the Fulton County sheriff’s office there was no evidence that the mother had harmed the newborn dogs.

According to the report, the owners are watching social media for any listings for unregistered German shepherd puppies online.

The estimated value of the puppies is $7,850 - four females at $900 each and five males at $850 each.