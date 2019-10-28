A Fulton County man is being held for allegedly attempting to talk a 15-year-old girl into performing sexual acts in 2017.

Kyle Brackman, 25, of Delta, is indicted on one count of coercion and enticement of a minor.

He was arrested in July 28, 2019, when officers responded to a call about a man making sexual gestures and sexually suggestive remarks. These were being made to a 10-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl, according to court documentation.

There is a previous allegation against Brackman involving a 15-year-old girl, for which he is currently charged.

A high school principal in Iowa contacted police back in 2017 when learning about alleged sexual communication between the two. He reportedly sent the young girl four images of his genitals and obtained a sexual video from the girl.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the case. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tracey Ballard Tangeman.