TOLEDO (WTOL) - A Toledo man wanted for raping and impregnating a 12-year-old girl was arrested Friday night.

Stanley Braswell, 39, is at the Lucas County Jail and will remain there until his arraignment at the Toledo Municipal Court.

Toledo Police and the United States Marshals Service Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force searched for Braswell Friday.

According to court documents, the alleged crime happened in May 2016.

Police say Braswell’s last known address is in the 400 block of Lapier.

Officials say Braswell travels the area to perform in Rap Music and goes by the nickname of “Hennessy."

He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on March 29.