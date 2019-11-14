TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is asking for the assistance of the public in locating Stephen M. Turner, 33. Turner is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 245 pounds.

Turner is wanted for aggravated robbery with a firearm, aggravated burglary, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. On July 7, Turner allegedly entered an occupied residence in the 3900 block of Airport Highway and brandished a firearm. He's allegedly robbed the residents of belongings to include the keys to their vehicle. Turner then reportedly stole the victim’s car upon fleeing the residence.

His last known location is the 1000 block of Evesham in Toledo.

Anyone with information on Turner’s whereabouts or information directly leading to an arrest is encouraged to call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) at 1-866-492-6833 or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.Callers can remain anonymous and are subject to a cash reward.