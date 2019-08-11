PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Three schools in the Perrysburg school system temporarily were in lockdown on Friday afternoon, after they were notified a fugitive was in foot in the area. The suspect was arrested and the lockdown was lifted.

Toth and Woodland elementary schools and Perrysburg Junior High were on lockdown, meaning no one was allowed to enter or exit the schools.

According to Perrysburg police, officers responded to a stolen vehicle pursuit that ended in the city. The vehicle ended up at Sixth Street and Maple Street.

Initially, one person was apprehended and one person was at large, with his last known location near Perrysburg Junior High School. A suspect was apprehended just before 2 p.m. and the school lockdown was lifted. A total of four suspects are now in custody in relation to the incident, according to the city of Perrysburg.

