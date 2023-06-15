Fremont police arrest two teens for vandalizing city property

This comes as Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez described widespread vandalism and disorderly behavior at city parks in a social media post earlier this month.

FREMONT, Ohio — Two teenagers are facing charges after a Fremont resident recorded video of them spray painting city property at a local park.

According to a press release issued by the City of Fremont Police Department, a citizen witnessed two teens spray painting city property at Walsh Park Tuesday. The citizen recorded video of the suspects while they were spray painting. When the witness confronted them, the suspects ran away from the area.

The witness filed a complaint with Fremont police, who then responded to the area. Police then arrested the suspects, who are 16 and 17 years old, and charged them both with Criminal Mischief. One of the teens was also charged with tampering with evidence and trespassing on railroad property.

Fremont police thanked the citizen for reporting the incident.

"We are grateful for the community's help," Fremont Chief of Police Derek Wensinger said in a press release. "Without the citizen noticing and reporting the incident immediately, we would have not been able to make an arrest."

In addition to increased police patrols, officials said they plan to increase city employee presence in the parks in an effort to deter vandalism.

This comes as Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez described widespread vandalism and disorderly behavior at city parks in a social media post earlier this month. Sanchez called on Fremont citizens to report suspected vandalism to police.

"Please continue to remember 'see something say something' the next time you are out in our parks," Wensinger said.

Previous reported vandalism included graffiti and damaging bathroom facilities, Sanchez said, providing photos depicting shattered sinks and urinals.

It is not known if the suspects arrested Tuesday were responsible for any previous acts of vandalism in Fremont.

To file a report, police ask you call the non-emergency line at 419-332-6464 and dial 0 for a dispatcher. You can also message the city of Fremont's Facebook page.