Police find person of interest in Fremont bar fight, stabbing that left 43-year-old man dead

Officers were first called to the scene for a shooting, but later learned 43-year-old Marrio Dean had been fatally stabbed.

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police identified a person of interest Thursday in a fatal stabbing that occurred last month.

According to a press release, officers were called to the 200 block of Justice Street on March 12 just before 2 a.m. to investigate a report of shots fired.

Fremont Police Captain Ty Conger said the incident started as a bar fight.

"There were two different groups of people involved in a physical altercation. At that point, the fight spilled onto a side street," Conger said.

When officers arrived, they found 43-year-old Marrio A. Dean suffering from what they believed to be gunshot wounds. They provided medical aid until EMS arrived. Dean was taken to the hospital by ambulance where he later died.

Following a medical exam, investigators learned that Dean had not been shot, but was actually fatally stabbed.

On Thursday, Fremont police said they had identified a person of interest in the case, but noted that the individual was already incarcerated for an unrelated crime. Officers said this person's name will be released once a formal indictment has been filed.

Homicide is unusual for Fremont. This incident is the first in the city since 2019.

"It's unusual. It's something we're capable of dealing with, but it does not happen very often," Conger said.