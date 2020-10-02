FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are looking for a suspect who has been charged with felonious assault and who is accused of stabbing another man in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Police were called to DA PittStop Bar, located on the 500 block of W. State Street in Fremont, around 2 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived on the scene, they found 31-year-old Roshawn Watkins suffering from multiple stab wounds outside the establishment, according to a police news release.

Police say Watkins was taken to the hospital in the Toledo area and is currently in stable condition.

Jason Conley, 39, was charged for felonious assault in connection to the stabbing of Watkins and police have a warrant for his arrest.

Fremont Police Department

Anyone with information on Conley's whereabouts is urged to contact the Fremont Police Department or Detectives Holskey and Oddo at 419-332-6464 or by email at cholskey@fremontohio.org or roddo@fremontohio.org.

