Fremont PD looking for individuals who vandalized tunnel with graffiti

A $300 reward is being offered for any information.

FREMONT, Ohio — Fremont police are asking for the public's help in finding out who vandalized the trail tunnel that leads to Rodger Park from the North Coast Inland Trail with graffiti.

Police say the vandalism happened sometime between June 7 and June 8. Police say the tunnel was severely damaged by the graffiti.

A $300 reward is being offered by the police department for any information.

"The city puts in a great amount of time and effort to keep our bike trail safe and clean so that the community and visitors can enjoy it for years to come," said the Fremont Police Department in a statement. "Over the years the city has also spent time and money covering up graffiti that occurs in this tunnel and also on the bike trail."