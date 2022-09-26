Inmate accused of assaulting, choking deputy at Franklin County Jail

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 26-year-old Kevon Brown is charged with assault.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An inmate at the Franklin County Jail is accused of attacking and putting a deputy in a choke hold.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 26-year-old Kevon Brown is charged with assault.

The incident happened on Sept. 22 when a deputy was escorting Brown, who was arrested for domestic violence on the same day, to a housing unit at the Jackson Pike facility.

The deputy advised Brown to retrieve a bed mat from the top of the stack, but Brown said he would take whatever he wanted. Brown then took a lower mat causing the stack to fall.

The deputy ordered Brown to face the wall to place him in handcuffs when he turned toward the deputy and began to physically assault him, according to court records.

Brown then allegedly placed the deputy in a chokehold and refused to let go

A detective said Brown denied the assault in an interview, but the incident was captured by a surveillance camera.