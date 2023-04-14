Fourth suspect in murder of 23-year-old Monroe woman arrested in North Carolina

The suspect is charged with Homicide-Open Murder and Conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of Kayla Sedoskey. His name is being withheld pending arraignment.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — A fourth suspect was recently arrested in North Carolina in the murder of a 23-year-old woman whose body was found in an abandoned southeast Michigan detention center in early March, police said.

The suspect is charged with Homicide-Open Murder and Conspiracy to commit homicide in the death of Kayla Sedoskey, a mother of one. The suspect's name is being withheld pending extradition to Michigan and arraignment, according to Michigan State Police.

The three other suspects arrested -- Sierra Bemis, 23; Brin Smith, 19; and Kaylyn Ramsey, 32 -- also face the same charges. Smith and Ramsey are being held on a $1,000,000 bond. Bemis is being held on a $500,000 bond.

"The Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office is still reviewing the incident for possible charges on other suspects," according to a Michigan State Police press release. "If you have any further information relating to the death of Kayla Sedoskey, please contact D/Sgt Michael Peterson at the MSP Monroe Post 734-242-3500."

Sedoskey's body was found on the floor of the abandoned Boysville Detention Center in Frenchtown Township in a supine position and was covered by a tarp and door, according to the Lucas County Coroner's Office.

In an autopsy report, the Lucas County Coroner's Office said Sedoskey's cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds. According to the report, she was shot twice in the head and once in the back. Her manner of death was ruled a homicide.

