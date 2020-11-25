4 Toledo men indicted on charges of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm

While the men face similar charges, these four cases are not related.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four men in the Toledo area have been indicted on charges of making false statements during the purchase of a firearm.

According to U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman, they are all accused of knowingly making a false or fictitious statement intended to deceive a licensed firearms dealer in regards to the lawfulness of the transaction.

While these men are facing similar charges, these cases are not related. In each case, however, the defendant is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a court-issued protection order or previous domestic violence conviction.

“Those who make false statements when attempting to purchase a firearm are usually attempting to conceal their criminal history or prohibited status for some nefarious reason,” Herdman said. "Statistics show that a firearm in the hands of someone prohibited from owning one is more likely to be used in a crime of violence.”

“The background check system exists to help prevent individuals with criminal histories from obtaining firearms,” Special Agent in Charge for the Columbus Field Division Roland Herndon said. “That is the bottom line: if you are prohibited from possessing a firearm, you cannot purchase it. Lying on the background check has consequences, and if it is discovered that you lied on the form to purchase a firearm, you are subject to federal prosecution. It’s not worth it, don’t do it.”

CASE PROFILES

ANTONIO ALLEN

Antonio Allen, 28, of Toledo, was charged with one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to the indictment, the defendant is accused of failing to disclose that he was the subject of a protection order issued in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas while attempting to purchase a .22 caliber rifle from a licensed firearms dealer in Oregon, Ohio on Jan. 24

As part of the court order, Allen is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

JORDAN MCGINNIS

Jordan McGinnis, 26, of Toledo, was charged with one count of a false statement made during the purchase of a firearm. He's accused of failing to disclose that he had been convicted of a domestic violence offense when attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from a licensed weapons dealer on July 30 in Swanton.

Federal law prohibits anyone convicted of a domestic violence offense from possessing a firearm.

SHAUN NELSON

Shaun Nelson, 32, of Toledo, was charged with one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm and one count of possession of a firearm while subject to a court order. According to court documents, Nelson is accused of failing to disclose that he was the subject of a protection order issued in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas while attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Oregon, Ohio on June 25.

As part of the court order, he's prohibited from possessing a firearm. Nelson completed the purchase on July 10.

ANDY ROSS THOMAS

Andy Ross Thomas, 35, of Toledo, was charged with one count of making a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. According to the indictment, Thomas is accused of failing to disclose that he was the subject of a protection order issued in the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas while attempting to purchase a 9mm pistol from a licensed firearms dealer in Oregon, Ohio on April 30.

As part of the court order, Thomas is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt.

A defendant is entitled to a fair trial in which it will be the government’s burden to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

If convicted, the defendant’s sentence will be determined by the Court after review of factors unique to this case, including the defendant’s prior criminal record, if any, the defendant’s role in the offense and the characteristics of the violation.

In all cases, the sentence will not exceed the statutory maximum, and in most cases, it will be less than the maximum.

The investigation preceding the indictment was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.