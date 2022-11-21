TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday

Police said at least three of the men brandished firearms.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon.

According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.

The suspects stole several items of merchandise before fleeing the location on foot. Police did not report any injuries.

If you have any information regarding this incident, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

