Former Toledo firefighter sentenced to nearly 12 years on child sex charges

Richard Knight was a lieutenant with TFRD from 1974 - 2009. He must also register as a Tier III child sex offender.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A former Toledo firefighter has been sentenced to an aggregate of 11 years and 8 months on charges of rape and other sexual offenses involving a minor.

Richard Knight earlier this month entered an Alford plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court.

Richard Knight was a former lieutenant with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department from 1974 until March 2009.

On Aug. 4, Knight entered an Alford plea for one count of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, which are fourth-degree felonies. An Alford plea is a guilty plea when the defendant continues to claim innocence but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict them.

In addition to the time behind bars, Judge Linda Jennings ruled that Knight is a Tier III Child Victim Offender with community notification. This means he is required to comply with the requirements for a lifetime with in-person verification every 90 days.