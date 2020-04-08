Former Toledo firefighter enters Alford plea to rape, sexual assault charges involving minor

Richard Knight was a lieutenant with TFRD from 1974 - 2009. His sentencing is set for Aug. 20.

A former Toledo firefighter entered a plea in Lucas County Common Pleas Court Tuesday on charges of rape and other sexual offenses involving a minor.

Richard Knight was a former lieutenant with the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department from 1974 until March 2009.

On Tuesday, Knight entered an Alford plea for one count of rape, a first-degree felony; two counts of gross sexual imposition, third-degree felonies; and four counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, which are fourth-degree felonies.

An Alford plea is a guilty plea when the defendant continues to claim innocence but concedes that there is enough evidence to convict them.

Knight is set to be sentenced by Judge Linda Jennings on August 20.