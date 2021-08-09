Former Toledo economic director sentenced for hitting student with car while intoxicated

William Burkett is to serve 60 days at CCNO for the 2019 incident that sent a 15-year-old St. John's Jesuit cross country runner to the hospital.

TOLEDO, Ohio — William Burkett - Toledo's former commissioner of economic and business development - has been sentenced to jail for a drunken-driving crash that caused serious injuries to a 15-year-old boy in 2019.

On Monday, Burkett was sentenced to 60 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker, along with 60 days on electronic monitoring.

The crash left 15-year-old Noah Tolson hospitalized with serious injuries. Tolson was in a medically induced coma for more than a week.

Burkett was accused of driving under the influence when he hit the St. John's High School student who was out running on May 14, 2019. That OVI charge was dismissed on June 12, 2019, and on June 14, 2019, the grand jury handed up an indictment.

Burkett resigned from his position with the city on May 17, 2019.

He pleaded guilty to:

Having physical control of a vehicle while under the influence

Assault

Burkett entered an Alford plea to attempted obstructing official business. An Alford plea is when a defendant in effect, pleads “no contest” to charges, but does admit guilt during the prosecution.

In addition to the 60 days at CCNO and 60 days on electronic monitoring, Burkett also must submit to random drug testing, must need to find and maintain gainful employment, have no contact with the victim or the victim's family and will be on probation for three years.

Counts 1 and 2 - aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault - were dismissed.

ABOUT THE ACCIDENT

The accident occurred around 7:30 p.m., and emergency crews rushed to the intersection of Russell and North Jerome roads after receiving a 911 call.

Responding officers found Noah on the ground, with severe injuries to his head.

Paramedics transported Noah to Toledo Children's Hospital, where he spent time in a medically induced coma due to swelling and bleeding on the brain.

This crash report, completed by the Ohio Highway Patrol, put Burkett at fault for striking the jogging teen.

"It's a jogger, jogging across the street. I hit him. We need emergency 9-1-1", Burkett said to 9-1-1 dispatch.

In the narrative written by troopers, Burkett stated that he saw Noah the entire time as he was jogging in the crosswalk just moments before the crash.

However, they also wrote there was no physical evidence of tire marks on the road, and also said that Burkett was not speeding at the time.

The report states a trooper detected "a strong odor associated with an alcoholic beverage" coming from Burkett and "his eyes were bloodshot and glassy in appearance."