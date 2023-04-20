Former Tiffin teacher arrested, charged with sexual battery

Travis McQuistion, who taught at Columbian High School and Tiffin Middle School, was put on administrative leave in January 2023 and resigned the following day.

TIFFIN, Ohio — A former Tiffin City Schools teacher has been arrested and charged with sexual battery following a police investigation, according to the Seneca County Jail.

Travis McQuistion, who taught at Columbian High School and Tiffin Middle School, was put on administrative leave in January 2023 "due to a reported violation of the Ohio Department of Education Code of Professional Conduct" and resigned the following day, the school district said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

It is currently unclear when the incident that led to McQuistion being placed on leave happened, or who else was involved in the incident.

McQuistion was arrested and jailed because of findings in an investigation by the Tiffin Police Department, who took over after McQuistion resigned.

"At the time of his resignation, Tiffin City Schools was unaware of any behavior on McQuistion’s part that rose to the level of a crime," according to the TCS Facebook post.

McQuistion began teaching at TCS in August 2016, according to his still-active LinkedIn profile. He was also a substitute teacher at TCS from August 2011 to May 2016, and a student teacher in the district for two years prior.

McQuistion was also a coach for the school district. Tiffin City Board of Education documents list him as a former assistant coach for girls soccer team and an assistant coach for track and field.

